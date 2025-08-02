Trump Fires U.S. Labour Statistics Chief Over Poor Job Numbers

United States President, Donald Trump has triggered widespread outrage following his decision to fire Erika McEntarfer, the head of the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS), just hours after the release of worse-than-expected employment data for July.

The BLS reported that only 73,000 jobs were added during the month, falling far short of the projected 109,000. Compounding concerns, the agency revised job figures from May and June downward by 250,000, rattling financial markets and intensifying scrutiny of the U.S. labour market.

Trump, in a social media post, accused McEntarfer of manipulating the data to make his administration and the Republican Party appear incompetent, stating without evidence that the figures were “RIGGED.”

His claims and abrupt action drew sharp rebuke from economists, lawmakers, and former officials, who said the move could undermine public confidence in the objectivity of official government statistics.

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers described the firing as reminiscent of authoritarian regimes, warning that such political interference poses serious risks to the credibility of democratic institutions.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed these concerns, calling Trump “a bad leader” who “shoots the messenger” when confronted with uncomfortable truths.

The jobs report has also reignited debate about the broader economic fallout from Trump’s aggressive tariff policies, which have unsettled markets and created uncertainty for businesses. Major U.S. stock indices tumbled sharply on Friday as investors reacted to both the poor labour data and the news of McEntarfer’s firing.

Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, called the report a “gamechanger,” noting that the figures point to a weakening labour market exacerbated by Trump’s escalating trade war. Despite mounting criticism, Trump remained defiant, declaring, “The Economy is BOOMING under ‘TRUMP’” and launching fresh attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, saying he “should also be put out to pasture.”

Shortly after, Federal Reserve policymaker Adriana Kugler announced her early resignation, opening another vacancy for Trump to fill.

In the interim, the U.S. Labour Department confirmed that Deputy Commissioner William Wiatrowski will serve as acting head of the BLS. McEntarfer, a veteran economist with over two decades of public service, defended her work and that of the agency, calling her time at the BLS “the honour of my life.”

Economic experts warn that politicizing key data agencies could have lasting repercussions, with Jed Kolko of the Peterson Institute for International Economics calling the dismissal “five-alarm intentional harm to the integrity of U.S. economic data.”

Trump, however, stood by his decision, telling reporters, “I believe the numbers were phony… so I did the right thing, I fired her.” The controversy comes as Trump intensifies his protectionist agenda, pushing for higher import tariffs on a range of goods. The average U.S. tariff rate now stands at an estimated 17%, up from under 2.5% at the start of the year.

Though previous tariff increases were partially absorbed by the markets, analysts warn the latest moves could pose deeper threats to economic stability. Michael Gayed, portfolio manager at The Free Markets ETF, said Trump is overestimating the economy’s ability to withstand another round of shocks: “Now he’s going to try his luck again.”