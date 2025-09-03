Trump Finally Reacts To Viral Death Rumours

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Tuesday reacted to the viral rumours that his health is failing.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, President Trump was asked by a reporter whether he was aware that many social media users thought he had died last week. He, however, responded, “No, really? I didn’t see that.”

The US president went on to say that he knew people were questioning whether he was ill because he saw “reports,” but claimed he didn’t know about the now-debunked conspiracy theory that he died.

“That’s pretty serious stuff. I knew they were saying, like, ‘Is he okay? How’s he feeling?’ … I had heard that, but I didn’t hear that to that extent,” he stated.

Trump then blamed the conspiracy theory on “fake news” and blamed the media for spreading it, although the theory arose organically from social media users and was never treated as fact by major news outlets.

Rumours about Trump’s health dominated the internet conversation over Labour Day weekend, days after the president was spotted with a large bruise on his hand. On Friday, Aug. 29, “Trump Is Dead” and “Where Is Trump?” even began trending on X.