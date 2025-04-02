Trump Finalises Tariff Plan As EU ‘Ready To Retaliate’

Share

It’s an anxious wait for world leaders with details of US President Donald Trump’s April 2 tariffs still largely unknown.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said President Trump is with his trade and tariff team today, “perfecting” the final details.

In the Oval Office on Monday, Trump told reporters he has “settled” on what the tariffs will be on April 2, a day he has dubbed “Liberation Day”.

But there has been no confirmation of what the tariffs will be, with Leavitt telling reporters they will have to wait until tomorrow to find out, reports the BBC.

The European Union says it is ready to retaliate, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he wants to avoid “a knee-jerk response”.

The measures will come on top of tariffs already imposed by Washington on aluminium, steel and vehicles, along with increased levies on all goods from China.

