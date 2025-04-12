New Telegraph

April 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Trump Extends US…

Trump Extends US Sanctions Against Russia Amid Persistent Threat

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has extended the national emergency and the accompanying sanctions against the Russian government for another one year.

This development was confirmed through a notice published in the US Federal Register, which reiterated Washington’s resolve to maintain the sanctions framework beyond April 15, 2025.

According to the statement, the national emergency, which was originally declared on April 15, 2021, under Executive Order 14024, remains necessary due to what the US government described as an “Unusual and extraordinary threat” posed by Russia to America’s national security, foreign policy, and economy.

READ ALSO:

The White House cited Russia’s alleged interference in democratic elections, transnational corruption, cyber-enabled attacks, and violations of international law as key reasons for the extension.

It would be recalled that Executive Order 14024 was initially signed by President Joe Biden in 2021 in response to Moscow’s hostile activities against the United States and its allies.

The latest move by President Trump signals Washington’s continued tough stance on Moscow amid ongoing global tensions.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Kcee Recounts Dating Ebube Nwagbo
Share
Copy Link
×