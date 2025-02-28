Trump: Europe Should Provide Security Guarantees For Ukraine

Share

President Donald Trump has said it’s up to Europe to provide security guarantees for Ukraine and there will be no guarantees of Washington’s involvement.

He made the comments during his first cabinet meeting and ahead of meeting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the White House on Wednesday.

Ahead of the talks, Starmer has reiterated his call for a US security guarantee in Ukraine to deter Vladimir Putin from invading again.

Trump also confirms that President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the Oval Office tomorrow to sign a “very big” agreement on sharing Ukraine’s mineral resources, reports the BBC.

Zelensky has described the bilateral deal as preliminary, and has said he wants further agreements which include US security guarantees to deter renewed Russian aggression.

