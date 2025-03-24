Trump Envoy Dismisses Starmer’s Ukraine Plan

Share

Sir Keir Starmer’s plan for an international force to support a ceasefire in Ukraine has been dismissed as “a posture and a pose” by Donald Trump’s special envoy.

Steve Witkoff said the idea was based on a “simplistic” notion of the UK prime minister and other European leaders thinking “we have all got to be like Winston Churchill”.

In an interview with proTrump journalist Tucker Carlson, Witkoff praised Vladimir Putin, saying he “liked” the Russian president, reports the BBC.

“I don’t regard Putin as a bad guy,” he said. “He’s super smart.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

