Trump: End Christian Genocide In Nigeria, Says Ezenekwe

Igbo Community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has advised President Bola Tinubu to take advantage of the threat by the President of the United States of America, President Donald Trump to end genocide threat against the Christians in Nigeria.

The community further admitted that there has been an avalanche of religious killings of Christians in Nigeria adding that the only panacea to avert the threat is to put an end to the mass killings in the area.

President of Igbo Community in Abuja Engr Ikenna- Ellis Ezenekwe in a release noted that President Bola Tinubu would write his name in gold for stemming the killing of Christians in Nigeria.

He said: “It also serves as an opportunity for the Tinubu administration to wipe the religious terrorists out of Nigeria so as to save the lives of Nigerians. “Nigeria has had a history of religious violence dating back to the days when people of Igbo extraction were prosecuted and killed in thousands in Northern Nigeria.”