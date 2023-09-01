Trump Election Fraud Trial Will Be Broadcast Live – US Court

A Georgia court has ruled that the trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of election fraud will be broadcast live on national TV and online.

Scott McAfee, the judge, announced that all proceedings will be streamed live on Fulton County Court’s YouTube channel.

Despite live streaming being a standard practice in Fulton County courts, just one of Trump’s four trials will be broadcast, and it may end up being one of the most viewed trials in recent memory.

Although a date has not yet been determined, the trial may take place in 2020, when Mr. Trump is seeking reelection.

The former President and 18 other individuals are accused of conspiring to rig the state’s 2020 presidential election. He also has three further criminal trials pending.

He allegedly exerted pressure on Georgia election authorities to overturn the results of the state’s election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

He called the state secretary of state to “recalculate” the vote total, which is at the heart of the prosecution’s case.

Trump, last week turned himself in at Fulton County Jail and had his mugshot taken. He has waived the right to appear in court next Wednesday at his arraignment, a short hearing at which the plea is officially entered in court.