Trump: Don’t Fear Nuclear Power, Fear God – Oluwo Tells Tinubu

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu’s reforms are restoring Nigeria’s glory as the pride of Africa, urging him not to be unsettled by recent comments and allegations by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Oba Akanbi made the remarks during the 5th anniversary celebration of Odun Olodumare (Festival of God), held at his palace in Iwo on Sunday.

The monarch advised President Tinubu to continually give glory, power, and honour to God, saying that Nigeria is on the path to prosperity and abundance.

He charged the President not to fear any nuclear power, emphasizing that God’s protection over Nigeria remains firm.

“God Almighty is behind Nigeria, and that is why He made Tinubu our President,” Oba Akanbi said. “Tinubu can be successful and will be successful if he gives all glory to God Almighty. He should not fear. If Tinubu gives all glory, honour, and power to God more than he has been doing, he should not worry.”

According to him, Nigeria is divinely chosen to carry the glory of Africa, and as such, no external power can overpower the nation if it remains under God’s guidance.

“Nigeria is chosen to carry the glory of Africa. Tinubu should not fear any nuclear power. We don’t fear war or Trump himself. Even in America, their slogan is ‘In God We Trust’ — that is why they can’t be ravaged by war. If Nigeria can do the same, no war can overpower us. Tinubu should not fear Trump or nuclear power but fear God. If he can do this, he should not worry,” he stated.

Speaking on the significance of the Odun Olodumare festival, the monarch urged Yoruba traditional rulers to embrace the worship of God and shun idolatry.

“We have handed over Iwo Kingdom to God Almighty. Every year, He has been protecting and providing for us. This is the only land that has never been ravaged by war. We are using this kind of event to cleanse the land from generational curses,” he said.

Oba Akanbi added that Yoruba kings must recognise that God is the true owner of their palaces.

“God is the one who owns Yoruba palaces; therefore, we must have recourse to Him. Kings of Yoruba must extol God and not be representatives of deities,” he declared.