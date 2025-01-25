Share

In a swift move on Friday, January 24, the United States President, Donald Trump dismissed the Inspectors General from more than a dozen federal agencies, including the Departments of Defense, State, Energy, Interior, Veterans Affairs, Housing and Urban Development, and Transportation.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the development affected a total of 17 agencies, sparing only the Department of Justice’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz.

Trump’s decision has led to controversies, as it reportedly violates federal law requiring Congress to receive 30 days’ notice before any Inspector General can be dismissed.

Inspectors general are independent officials responsible for conducting audits, investigations, and inspections to detect and address waste, fraud, and abuse within government agencies.

While the president or the agency head can dismiss them, these roles are traditionally insulated from political interference to ensure impartiality.

The White House has yet to comment on the firings, but sources indicate that most of those dismissed were appointees from Trump’s first term in office (2017–2021).

Affected officials were reportedly notified via email by the White House personnel director, with the termination orders effective immediately.

