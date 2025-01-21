New Telegraph

Trump Dismisses Four Officials, Says More To Come

United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Tuesday fired four senior government officials appointed by his predecessor, Joe Biden and warned that over a thousand more faced imminent dismissal.

Speaking on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that the message would serve as an Official Notice of Dismissal for the individuals with many more coming soon.

“My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again.

“YOU’RE FIRED!” the statement added

The four individuals are, Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council.

However, many US government institutions are braced for upheaval in the days and weeks to come if Trump makes good on campaign promises to slash the civil service and improve efficiency including threats to shutter entire departments.

