Trump Directs Nuclear Weapons Testing To Resume For First Time In Over 30 Years

President Donald Trump called on US military leaders to resume testing US nuclear weapons in order to keep pace with other countries such as Russia and China.

“Because of other countries testing programmes, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” he wrote on social media just before meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

The US has more nuclear weapons than any other country, Trump said, with Russia second and China a “distant third”. It has not conducted nuclear weapons testing since 1992.

It comes just days after Trump denounced Russia for testing a nuclear-powered missile, which reportedly has an unlimited range.

And in another development, the United States will share closely held technology to allow South Korea to build a nuclear-powered submarine, President Donald Trump said on social media yesterday after meeting with the country’s president.