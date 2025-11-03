Trump: Diplomatic Engagement Will Resolve Issue, Says Kwankwaso

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed concern over recent comments by United States President Donald Trump on alleged genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

In a statement posted on his official X handle yesterday, Kwankwaso said he had: “noted with increasing concern the heightened pronouncements on Nigeria by President Donald Trump,” referencing the US President’s designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern.”

“It is important to emphasise that our country is a sovereign nation whose people face different threats from outlaws across the country. The insecurity we face does not distinguish based on religious, ethnic, or political beliefs,” the former governor wrote.

He advised that instead of issuing threats, the United States should assist Nigeria with modern tools to address its security challenges.

Kwankwaso said: “The United States should assist the Nigerian authorities with better cutting-edge technology to tackle these problems, rather than posing a threat that could further polarise our country.”

He further urged the Nigerian government to strengthen its diplomatic efforts with the US by appointing special envoys and permanent ambassadors to advance the country’s interests.