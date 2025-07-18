Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency

The White House on Thursday announced that the United States (US) President, Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a long-term but benign vein condition.

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump was found to have chronic venous insufficiency after heNoted mild swelling in his lower legs in recent weeks,

According to Leavitt said the widely noted discoloration on Trump’s right hand resulted from “frequent handshaking” and the use of aspirin in a “standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

Leavitt’s revelations follow viral online discussions about the president’s visibly swollen ankles, seen in particular at the recent FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey, and his discolored right hand.

Leavitt said Trump had asked her to share a note from his physician about the diagnosis “in the effort of transparency.”

She said he had undergone “a comprehensive examination” and ultrasound tests, which revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

Trump became the oldest person in US history to assume the presidency when he began his second term this January, replacing Democrat Joe Biden, who was 82 when he left office.

The Republican frequently boasts of his energy levels and regularly plays golf, while the administration recently even posted an image depicting him as Superman.