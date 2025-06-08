Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to take over the streets of Los Angeles in an effort to quell the “Lawlessness” in the state following violent protests that erupted over immigration enforcement raids.

President Trump on Saturday, June 7, took federal control of California’s state military to push soldiers into the country’s second-biggest city, where they could face off against demonstrators.

The development came after two days of confrontationswhich saw federal agents shoot flash-bang grenades and tear gas towards crowds angry at the arrests of dozens of migrants in a city with a large Latino population.

Sunday Telegraph reports that footage showed a car that had been set alight at a busy intersection, while in video circulating on social media a man in a motorbike helmet can be seen throwing rocks at speeding federal vehicles.

In other scenes, demonstrators threw fireworks at lines of local law enforcement who had been called in to try to keep the peace.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester.

“The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs.”

