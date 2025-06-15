Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has denied any involvement of the American government in the ongoing military conflict between Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

President Trump made this public declaration following a deadly escalation that has shaken the Middle East and drawn international concern.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that on Thursday night, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched a massive airstrike campaign on Iranian military positions, reportedly killing several top Iranian military officials.

The strikes, which some sources say involved U.S.-made fighter jets, marked a significant escalation in hostilities between the two nations.

In response, Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles into Israeli territory, resulting in at least three civilian casualties, according to Israeli authorities.

Tehran declared the missile barrage as the beginning of its “crushing response” to what it labelled as unprovoked aggression.

Taking to his official social media platform, President Trump strongly distanced the United States from the Israeli offensive and issued a stern warning to Iran against any retaliatory action targeting the U.S.

“The U.S. has nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight,” Trump posted. “If we are attacked in any way, shape, or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.”

Despite the warning, Trump left the door open for diplomacy, stating that the United States was willing to broker peace between the two arch-rivals.

“We can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel and end this bloody conflict,” he added.

Reports have surfaced that some of the fighter jets used in the Israeli strikes were U.S.-manufactured aircraft, fueling speculation about indirect American involvement.

However, U.S. defence officials have neither confirmed nor denied the use of American equipment in the operation.

Analysts say the use of U.S.-origin military assets by Israel could further complicate Washington’s efforts to appear neutral in the conflict.

The rapid deterioration of relations between Iran and Israel, both of which have deep-seated geopolitical tensions, has triggered urgent calls for restraint from international leaders.

Global markets have also reacted with volatility, with oil prices surging amid fears of a wider regional war.

