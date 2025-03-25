Share

President Donald Trump of the United States (US) has defended his National Security Adviser (NSA), Mike Waltz, following the controversial Signal app scandal that has sparked outrage in Washington.

Trump described Waltz as a “Good man” who has learned a lesson, even as pressure mounts for him to resign over the security breach.

New Telegraph gathered that the scandal erupted when Waltz mistakenly added Atlantic Magazine’s Editor-In-Chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a private Signal chat group, where top US officials were discussing plans to bomb the Houthis in Yemen.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump dismissed the incident as a staff error, shielding Waltz from blame, saying, “Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man.”

READ ALSO:

When pressed on how Goldberg ended up in a highly sensitive national security discussion, Trump pointed fingers at Waltz’s team.

“It was one of Michael’s people on the phone. A staffer had his number on there,” Trump explained.

The Signal chat group, titled ‘Houthi PC small group,’ reportedly included top administration officials such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and other key figures.

With Goldberg accidentally included in the chat, he gained access to classified discussions regarding US military strategy against the Houthis, raising serious concerns about national security breaches.

Backlash and Calls for Waltz to Resign

The blunder has triggered strong backlash, with one White House official reportedly calling Waltz a “fing idiot.”*

Amid mounting pressure, some security experts argue that Waltz’s position is now untenable, while others insist that the Trump administration must tighten internal security measures to prevent such embarrassing leaks.

Despite the controversy, Trump’s public show of support for Waltz suggests that the embattled NSA is unlikely to step down anytime soon.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

