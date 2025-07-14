Trump Defends Us Attorney General Bondi Over Epstein Files

US President Donald Trump has defended Pam Bondi, America’s highest-ranking prosecutor, amid growing calls from the president’s supporters for her to resign.

In a lengthy social media post, Trump hit out at complaints from critics who have accused Bondi of withholding more information about the death of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his so-called client list.

The mounting attacks from critics come after a memo released by Bondi’s Justice Department last week failed to deliver what many had hoped would be major revelations in the Epstein case.

“Let Pam Bondi do her job,” Trump wrote in all caps, encouraging his supporters to “not waste time and energy” on Epstein. US Attorney General Bondi’s critics include far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who was frequently seen with Trump on the campaign trail, and billionaire Elon Musk, Trump’s biggest campaign donor.

The memo sent out on Monday, jointly released with the FBI, said there was “no incriminating client list” nor evidence to suggest Epstein had blackmailed high-profile figures suspected of being in what conservatives call the “deep state”.

And in another development, the US attorney general has ordered charges to be dropped against a doctor accused of destroying Covid-19 vaccines worth $28,000 (£20,742), distributing fake vaccination record cards, and giving children saline shots instead of the vaccine at their parents’ request.

Pam Bondi said Dr Michael Kirk Moore Jr. “gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so”. He had been indicted by the Justice Department under the Biden administration in 2023.