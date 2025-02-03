Trump Defends Tariffs, Claims Canada Is Abusive To US

Share

On Sunday, the United States(US) President Donald Trump has defended his recent tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China.

New Telegraph recalls that in three executive orders on Sunday, President Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and most Canadian imports and 10% on goods from China from Tuesday, February 2.

While speaking to reporters at the Joint Base Andrews on Sunday night, President Trump hinted that the European Union (EU)may suffer a similar fate.

The tariffs have resulted in international criticism from leaders and citizens alike in Canada and Mexico.

However, during his exchange with reporters, Trump accused Canada of being “Abusive” toward the US in terms of trade.

“Canada has been very abusive of the United States for many years. They don’t allow our banks,” Trump claimed. “And you know that Canada does not allow banks to go in, if you think about it.

“That’s pretty amazing. If we have a US bank, they don’t allow them to go in.”

“Canada has been very tough for oil on energy. They don’t allow our farm products in, essentially. They don’t allow a lot of things in. And we allow everything to come in as being a one-way street.”

Trump also claimed that the U.S. subsidizes Canada “by the tune of about $200 billion a year.”

