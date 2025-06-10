Trump Defends Sending National Guard To LA As Californian Gov Threatens To Sue

Share

US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles despite criticism from California officials. Trump said LA would have been “completely obliterated” otherwise and hit out at California Governor Gavin Newsom, who said he’s suing the Trump administration.

“We made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with the violent, instigated riots in California,” Trump wrote on ‘Truth Social’. “If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated.”

He said Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass had been ungrateful to him after both criticised him – stating the deployment was “unnecessary” and “inflamed” what had been small, localised protests, reports the BBC.

“Just one look at the pictures and videos of the Violence and Destruction tells you all you have to know,” Trump adds.

“We will always do what is needed to keep our Citizens SAFE, so we can, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Demonstrations began outside in downtown LA on Friday after it emerged Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were carrying out raids across the city.

Share