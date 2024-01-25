Trump Defeats Haley to Win Key New Hampshire Primary

Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary, the BBC’s US partner, CBS reported. With almost 90% of the vote counted, the former president is maintaining a lead of about 12 points ahead of his last remaining rival Nikki Haley.

It is another significant victory for Trump and puts him in a commanding position to become the party’s presidential candidate in November’s election. Haley says “this race is far from over”, adding: “I’m a fighter and I’m scrappy”.

But Trump says Haley “had a bad night” and was “doing a speech like she won” – as he brought on former rivals Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott to endorse him. Joe Biden is also projected to win the Democratic primary, but because of a fight within the party those results will not be recognised.