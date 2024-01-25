New Telegraph

January 25, 2024
Trump Defeats Haley to Win Key New Hampshire Primary

Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary, the BBC’s US partner, CBS reported. With almost 90% of the vote counted, the former president is maintaining a lead of about 12 points ahead of his last remaining rival Nikki Haley.

It is another significant victory for Trump and puts him in a commanding position to become the party’s presidential candidate in November’s election. Haley says “this race is far from over”, adding: “I’m a fighter and I’m scrappy”.

But Trump says Haley “had a bad night” and was “doing a speech like she won” – as he brought on former rivals Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott to endorse him. Joe Biden is also projected to win the Democratic primary, but because of a fight within the party those results will not be recognised.

