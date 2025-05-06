Trump Declares Two New National Holidays

Share

United States President Donald Trump has announced the creation of two new national holidays to commemorate American victories in the First and Second World Wars, though he emphasized they would not involve additional time off work for federal employees.

In a post on his Truth Social platform late Monday, the president declared November 11 and May 8 as national holidays marking the end of World War I and World War II, respectively.

“We won two World Wars, but we never took credit for it — Everyone else does! All over the world, the Allies are celebrating the Victory we had in World War II,” Trump wrote.

November 11, already observed in the U.S. as Veterans Day, commemorates the armistice that ended World War I in 1918. May 8, known internationally as Victory in Europe (V-E) Day, marks the formal end of World War II in Europe in 1945.

Trump criticized what he described as a lack of national recognition for these historic military triumphs. “The only country that doesn’t celebrate the World War I and World War II is the U.S.,” he claimed, despite long-standing commemorations such as Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and various military observances.

Declaring the new holidays, Trump added: “We will not be closing the country for these two very important Holidays, November 11 and May 8.”

While it remains unclear whether the new designations will carry any legislative weight or involve official federal observance protocols, the announcement underscores Trump’s continued emphasis on military pride and nationalist sentiment as central to his presidency.

The White House has yet to issue a formal proclamation or provide details on how the holidays will be recognized at a governmental level.

