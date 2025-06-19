Trump Considers US Joining Israeli Strikes On Iran

Share

US President Donald Trump has said “I may do it, I may not do it”, when asked about whether the US will join Israeli strikes on Iran. The US president added: “Nobody knows what I want to do.

But I can say this: Iran’s got a lot of trouble and wants to negotiate” – the Iranians responded by saying they would not “grovel at the gates of the White House”.

Earlier, Iran’s supreme leader warned Trump of “irreparable harm” if the US joins Israeli attacks. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also said Iran would not surrender, following from the US president’s demand, reports the BBC. Israel says it’s still hitting Iranian targets, including the internal security headquarters – while Iran warns people in the Israeli city of Haifa to leave.

Meanwhile, many Iranians are having trouble accessing their bank balances, while some patients are struggling to pay for their hospital costs.

They said of one such patient: “Of course, I treated them for free, and it wasn’t an issue. “I don’t have a high income, but all the money I had saved over the years was in Sepah Bank. And now, as I speak with you, I don’t even have enough money to buy a loaf of bread.”

