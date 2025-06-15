Share

In a major policy shift with global implications,

The United States (US) President, Donald Trump is reportedly considering a significant expansion of the administration’s travel ban, potentially targeting Nigerian citizens from 35 additional countries.

Sunday Telegraph reports that this development follows a recent announcement made earlier this month outlining tougher immigration and national security measures.

According to a classified memo, the U.S. State Department has compiled a list of 36 countries, including Nigeria, that may soon face stringent visa restrictions or outright travel bans.

The internal document, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, outlines the criteria for compliance and the consequences for non-cooperation.

A staggering 25 African countries are included in the proposed travel ban list, raising concerns about U.S.-Africa diplomatic relations and mobility rights.

READ ALSO:

The memo cites widespread issues such as unreliable identity documentation systems, the absence of credible government authority, systemic fraud, and high visa overstay rates among citizens from the targeted nations.

Countries listed in the document include: Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Niger, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Benin, Gambia, Cameroon, Gabon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sao Tome and Principe, Ethiopia, Djibouti, South Sudan, Uganda, Angola, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Cabo Verde, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Dominica, Vanuatu, Tonga, Tuvalu

Additional non-African nations on the list include Syria, Cambodia, Bhutan, Kyrgyzstan, and others.

The memo sets a 60-day deadline for the affected countries to comply with new security and identity verification benchmarks set by the U.S. government.

A preliminary action plan must be submitted by 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, detailing steps each government will take to meet the requirements.

“Some governments lack a competent or cooperative central authority to issue reliable civil or identity documents,” the memo states, adding that “others have failed to act on long-standing concerns regarding visa overstays.”

The news is already stirring international concern, particularly across Africa and in diplomatic circles.

Critics argue the move could significantly impact bilateral relations, hinder academic and economic exchange, and further strain the perception of the U.S. immigration system.

Share