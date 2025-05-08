Trump Congratulates Pope Leo XIV

Share

President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, who was elected the 267th pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV.

In a post on his social media website Truth Social, Trump noted Pope Leo will be the first American pontiff in the church’s history.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country.

“I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Also in comments to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “It’s such a great honor for our country, an American pope, and what greater honor can there be.”

Trump, who attended the funeral Mass for the late Pope Francis on April 26, stirred controversy in the days leading up to the conclave by posting an image that appeared to be created by artificial intelligence depicting himself as pope to the White House’s social media account.

