Trump Congratulates Patronis, Fine On Election Victory

The United States (US) President, Donald Trump has congratulated the Republicans, Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine after they won the special elections in two Florida congressional districts.

New Telegraph reports that Patronis on Tuesday, April 1, fended off a challenge from Democrat Gay Valimont even though she far outraised and outspent him.

Following his victory, he will now fill the northwest Florida 1st District seat vacated by former Rep. Matt Gaetz.

On his part, Fine won against Democratic challenger Josh Weil in north Florida’s 6th District.

Fine will now fill the seat vacated by Mike Waltz who is now Trump’s national security adviser.

The latest wins bolsters Republicans’ margin of 220-213 in the House of Representatives.

Reacting, Trump congratulated both candidates in a post on his Truth Social media account on Tuesday night.

He also boasted that his endorsement helped them secure a victory.

Trump wrote: “Both Florida House Seats have been won, big by the Republican candidate. The Trump endorsement, as always, proved far greater than the Democrats forces of evil. Congratulations to America!

“Jimmy Patronis wins big! Congratulations Jimmy.

“Congratulations Randy, a great win against a massive cash Avalance.”

