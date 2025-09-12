The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Friday announced that the alleged suspect in the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk had been taken into custody after a massive manhunt.
“Somebody very close to him turned him in. The person was involved with law enforcement, but was a person of faith, a minister, and brought him to a US Marshal who was fantastic.
- Trump Honors 9/11 Victims, Announces Posthumous Medal For Kirk
- Vance Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Charlie Kirk
- FBI Releases Images Of ‘Person Of Interest’ In Charlie Kirk Shooting
New Telegraph recalls that the gunman fired a single, fatal shot, killing Kirk, a 31-year-old who rallied youth support for Trump during an appearance at a Utah university on Wednesday.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: Donald Trump right-wing activist Charlie Kirk The President of the United States (US) Trump Confirms Suspect Of Charlie Kirk Shooting In Custody