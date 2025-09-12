New Telegraph

September 12, 2025
September 12, 2025
Trump Confirms Suspect Of Charlie Kirk Shooting In Custody

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Friday announced that the alleged suspect in the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk had been taken into custody after a massive manhunt.

“Somebody very close to him turned him in. The person was involved with law enforcement, but was a person of faith, a minister, and brought him to a US Marshal who was fantastic.

“They drove into the police headquarters, and he’s there now. We have the person that we think is the person we’re looking for,” President Trump stated.
READ ALSO
Hundreds of agents from across 20 law enforcement agencies were involved in the hunt.
Images released Thursday showed a man wearing Converse shoes, a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses, and what appeared to be jeans, with a long-sleeved top emblazoned with a design that included an American flag.
Video footage showed a figure running across a roof at the university, then jumping to the ground and making his way off campus towards some trees, apparently the location where a high-powered bolt-action rifle was recovered.
