Trump confirms he’ll skip Republican debates

Donald Trump has confirmed that he will not take part in Republican presidential debates with his rivals in the race for the White House. The ex-president said one latest poll showed he had “legendary” numbers ahead of other hopefuls to be the party’s nominee for the 2024 election.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump, 77, wrote in a post on social media. The first Republican presidential primary debate will be on August 23, reports the BBC. Voting in the Republican primary election begins in the state of Iowa on January 15, 2024, but more debates are likely to be held to help winnow the field

