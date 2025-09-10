Trump Condemns Israeli Airstrike On Hamas

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Tuesday, outrightly condemned the recent Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas in Doha, Qatar.

In a statement via his Truth social media platform, President Trump said the attack on the Hamas bureau, located in a section of Qatar’s capital, was not authorised by his administration.

According to the US President, the attack was a unilateral decision by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that undermines both Israeli and American interests.

He emphasised Qatar’s status as a sovereign nation and a close ally of the US, praising its efforts to broker peace in the region.

While acknowledging the importance of eliminating Hamas, which he described as profiting from the suffering of Gaza's residents, Trump expressed regret over the location of the attack. Trump said he had immediately directed Steve Witkoff, US special envoy to the Middle East, to inform Qatari officials of the impending strike, noting that the warning came too late to prevent the attack.

“This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu; it was not a decision made by me.

“Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals.

“I view Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the U.S. and feel very badly about the location of the attack. I want ALL of the Hostages and bodies of the dead released, and this War to END, NOW!

“I also spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu after the attack. The prime minister told me that he wants to make peace. I believe this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for PEACE.

“I also spoke to the Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar and thanked them for their support and friendship to our Country. I assured them that such a thing would not happen again on their soil.”