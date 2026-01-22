On Thursday, the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, claimed that American forces were “Annihilating” terrorists in Nigeria, accusing them of carrying out large-scale killings of Christians.

President Trump made the remarks at the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace, held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he spoke about what he described as progress in global peace and security initiatives.

Trump said, “Many good things are happening. In Nigeria, we are annihilating terrorists who are killing Christians. We’ve hit them very hard. They’ve killed thousands and thousands of Christians.”

However, Nigerian authorities have repeatedly rejected such a characterisation of the country’s security challenges, maintaining that terrorism and violent extremism in Nigeria cut across religious and ethnic lines, affecting Muslims, Christians and other communities alike.

New Telegraph recalls that Senior security officials, including National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Defence Minister General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede and Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, have stated in multiple briefings that Nigeria’s security crisis is driven by a complex mix of terrorism, banditry and organised criminal violence, rather than a singular religious agenda.

Speaking further at the ceremony, Trump underscored the importance of the newly launched peace initiative.

“What we’re doing is so important. This is something I really wanted to be here and do, and I could think of no better place,” he said.

The US president also addressed the situation in Gaza, reiterating his stance that the territory must be disarmed and rebuilt.

“Gaza has to be demilitarised and rebuilt nicely,” Trump said, warning militant groups to disarm. “If Hamas doesn’t do what they promised, they must lay down arms, or it’ll end them. They grew up with rifles.”

He linked developments in Nigeria and the Middle East to the objectives of the Board of Peace, which he said was already attracting growing international interest.

“Everybody wants to be on the Board of Peace. These are just the countries here now; loads more will join,” Trump added.