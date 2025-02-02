Trump Claims Credit For Military Airstrikes On ISIS Leader

Share

On Saturday, the United States President, Donald Trump announced that he authorized precision airstrikes on a senior ISIS attack planner and other terrorists in Somalia.

President Trump announcement was made in a bold social media post on the personal account on Truth Social.

Trump detailed the operation and criticized the Biden administration for its handling of similar threats.

According to Trump, the strikes targeted caves where the ISIS planner and his recruits were hiding.

The 47th President claimed the mission successfully destroyed the hideouts, eliminating several terrorists without causing civilian casualties.

“These killers threatened the United States and our allies,” Trump wrote.

He also emphasized that this particular ISIS planner had been a target for years but accused President Joe Biden and his administration of failing to act decisively.

“Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did!” Trump declared.

Trump further sent a stern warning to terrorists worldwide saying; “WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!”

The U.S. Department of Defense has not yet commented on the former president’s assertions.

This statement adds to Trump’s ongoing rhetoric about his decisive leadership on national security issues.

