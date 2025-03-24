Trump Celebrates With Wyatt Hendrickson At NCAA Wrestling

Share

The United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Sunday attended the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) wrestling championships fight in Philadelphia where he celebrated with Wyatt Hendrickson, who beat Gable Steveson to grab the heavyweight title.

After his victory, Hendrickson, who attended the Air Force Academy for at least four years, wrapped himself in a flag and went over to the US President for a handshake.

“I put on a show for him, I wanted that national title,” Hendrickson said while shaking hands with Trump.

New Telegraph gathered that the 47th US President has made appearances at several sporting events in the country during the first few months of his return to the White House.

Recall that in early February, President Trump became the first sitting US President to attend the Super Bowl.

A week later, the US President was sighted at the Daytona 500 and even took a few laps around Daytona International Speedway and operated as the pace car ahead of the race.

President Trump has long been a big fan of wrestling and combat sports generally.

Trump routinely attends wrestling events, especially the UFC fights and was reported to have a well-known professional relationship with UFC CEO Dana White.

