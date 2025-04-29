Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office

Share

United States (US) President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, is celebrating the first 100 days of what is already one of the most radical and far-reaching presidencies in US history.

According to a report, polls show Americans are becoming disenchanted with Trump’s economic and political tumult.

The 47th president will mark the milestone in trademark style, seeking to rejuvenate his base with a rally in the battleground state of Michigan that swung his way in November as he soundly defeated Kamala Harris.

READ ALSO

His billionaire backer Elon Musk has led the decimation of the federal workforce, and the president himself has reshaped relations with the world by slapping sweeping tariffs, berating allies and eliminating the vast majority of foreign aid.

Polls show Trump has quickly seen the honeymoon that Americans historically accord presidents at the start of their terms evaporate.

A poll published on Sunday, April 27 by The Washington found that only 39 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance.

The survey showed net disapproval even on what was his most popular issue, his aggressive crackdown on immigration as controversy swirls over deportations without due process.

Share