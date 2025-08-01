Trump: Canada’s Move To Recognise Palestinian State Threatens Trade Deal

The US President, Donald Trump, has said Canada’s move to recognise a Palestinian state threatens a US-Canada trade deal. Trump responded by writing: “Wow!…

That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!” The president has set a deadline of August 1 for countries to make a trade deal with the US, or face higher tariffs.

Canada’s announcement follows similar plans by the UK and France, reports the BBC. Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who in a statement he shared ahead of his trip to Israel and the occupied West Bank, said:

“A rapidly growing number of countries, including European ones, are prepared to recognise a Palestinian state even without a prior negotiation process.” He added that Germany, “with our special responsibility for Israel, cannot and must not ignore this”