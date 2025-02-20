Trump Calls Zelensky A ‘Dictator’ As He Hits Back At ‘Disinformation’ Criticism

Share

Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a “dictator” and saying he has done a “terrible job”.

Earlier, Zelensky accused the US president of “living in a disinformation space” created by Russia following US-Moscow talks in Saudi Arabia – from which Kyiv was excluded.

Asked afterwards by the BBC how he would respond to Ukrainians who felt “betrayed” over not having a seat at the table, Trump said Ukraine “could have made a deal” earlier.

Russian President Vladimir Putin later said “nobody is excluding Ukraine” from talks on ending the war. A full-scale Russian invasion sparked the war in Ukraine three years ago, eight years after it unilaterally annexed Crimea.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Riyadh for the first high-level, face-to-face talks between the two countries since the invasion.

They agreed to appoint teams to start negotiating the end of the war. Lavrov said his country would not accept peacekeeping forces from NATO countries in Ukraine under any peace deal, a proposal raised at a meeting of European members of NATO in Paris on Monday.

European NATO states, who remain committed to supporting Ukraine against Russia, have been smarting at being sidelined by Trump’s unilateral peace initiative, which reversed the resolutely pro-Ukraine policy of his predecessor as president, Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian foreign minister has said that his people and president Zelensky “refused to give in to Putin’s pressure. Nobody can force Ukraine to give up.”

In a post on X, Andrii Sybiha writes that Ukraine “withstood the most horrific military attack in Europe’s modern history and three years of a total war.”

“We will defend our right to exist.” And in a related development, Bernie Sanders, an independent US senator, has reacted to Trump’s involvement with Russia.

“Trump and his American oligarchs are now openly aligning themselves with Putin and his Russian oligarchs,” Sanders wrote in a post on X.

“This Putin-Trump alliance means abandoning our allies, supporting authoritarianism and undermining our democratic traditions.”

