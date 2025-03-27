Trump Calls On US Congress To Defund PBS, NPR

Share

President Donald Trump has taken a strong stance against public broadcasters, calling on the United States (US) Congress to defund the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR).

Speaking on his Truth Social, President Trump lashed out at the networks, branding them as “Horrible and completely biased.”

Trump wrote, “NPR and PBS, two horrible and completely biased platforms (Networks!), should be DEFUNDED by Congress, IMMEDIATELY.

Republicans, don’t miss this opportunity to rid our Country of this giant SCAM, both being arms of the Radical Left Democrat Party.”

This dramatic statement follows an intense House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee hearing held on Wednesday, during which lawmakers grilled both public broadcasters over concerns about their funding sources and claims of editorial bias.

Republicans and Trump’s supporters have long accused PBS and NPR of leaning too liberal in their news coverage.

In addition to the congressional grilling, the broadcasters have also been under scrutiny from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regarding their journalistic practices and methods of fundraising. Critics argue that the networks’ alleged bias undermines their credibility and fairness in reporting.

The controversy underscores a deepening political divide over media funding and the role of public broadcasting in American society, with the president’s latest remarks intensifying the debate.

As the issue continues to garner attention in Washington, the future of funding for NPR and PBS remains uncertain.

