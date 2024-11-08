Trump Calls On Ukraine To Halt NATO Bid For 20 Years

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a town hall meeting moderated by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, on September 17, 2024. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)
The United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump is poised to resolving the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, potentially shifting U.S. foreign policy under his administration.
Reports indicated that Trump’s proposal involves Ukraine pausing its NATO membership ambitions for at least 20 years.
New Telegraph reports that this development is to address one of Russia’s major concerns that contributed to the war.
READ ALSO:
- Biden Backs Nigeria’s UN Security Council Bid
- Biden Thanks Tinubu Over Release Of Binance Executive
- Harris Vows End To ‘Drama And Conflict’ As Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Comment Triggers Row
The Trump team believes that shelving Ukraine’s NATO goals could defuse tensions and create conditions for renewed dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.
This move also aligned with Trump’s criticisms during his campaign of President Biden’s handling of the conflict, which he argued risked escalating into World War III due to extensive U.S. military aid to Ukraine.
Trump’s stance on limiting U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts and ensuring more stringent oversight on military aid resonates with his “America First” doctrine.
The plan, however, is expected to ignite significant debate among domestic policymakers, NATO allies, and Ukrainian officials, with concerns about the implications for Ukraine’s sovereignty and potential Russian leverage.
Supporters view it as a pragmatic step toward de-escalation and peace, while critics see it as a concession that could embolden Russian aggression.
As international stakeholders evaluate Trump’s proposal, it could either pave the way for a breakthrough in peace efforts or face pushback, extending the diplomatic stalemate.