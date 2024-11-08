Trump Calls On Ukraine To Halt NATO Bid For 20 Years

Share

The United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump is poised to resolving the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, potentially shifting U.S. foreign policy under his administration.

Reports indicated that Trump’s proposal involves Ukraine pausing its NATO membership ambitions for at least 20 years.

New Telegraph reports that this development is to address one of Russia’s major concerns that contributed to the war.

The Trump team believes that shelving Ukraine’s NATO goals could defuse tensions and create conditions for renewed dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.

This move also aligned with Trump’s criticisms during his campaign of President Biden’s handling of the conflict, which he argued risked escalating into World War III due to extensive U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Trump’s stance on limiting U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts and ensuring more stringent oversight on military aid resonates with his “America First” doctrine.

The plan, however, is expected to ignite significant debate among domestic policymakers, NATO allies, and Ukrainian officials, with concerns about the implications for Ukraine’s sovereignty and potential Russian leverage.

Supporters view it as a pragmatic step toward de-escalation and peace, while critics see it as a concession that could embolden Russian aggression.

As international stakeholders evaluate Trump’s proposal, it could either pave the way for a breakthrough in peace efforts or face pushback, extending the diplomatic stalemate.

