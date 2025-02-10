Trump Calls For Overhaul Of US Military Academy Leadership

Share

President Donald Trump of the United States (US) has announced plans to replace the Boards of Visitors overseeing America’s military academies, citing concerns over “Woke leftist ideologues” infiltrating these institutions.

In a social media post on Monday, February 10, President Trump said the Boards for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard academies have been compromised in the past four years, necessitating immediate dismissals.

Trump emphasized the importance of rebuilding the strength of the U.S. military, vowing to appoint new board members who align with his vision.

This move aligns with Trump’s broader pledge to fortify America’s military infrastructure and promote policies that prioritize national security.

Also, the post reflects Trump’s ongoing efforts to influence military and defence policies, potentially shaping discussions as he campaigns for the presidency.

