Trump: Boots On Ground, Air Strikes Possible In Planned Nigeria Offensive

United States President, Donald Trump has said he is not ruling out air strikes or the deployment of ground troops as part of his plan to “completely wipe out Islamic terrorists killing Christians in Nigeria.”

Speaking before boarding Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said the United States “can no longer afford to look the other way” amid what he described as “record killings of Christians in Nigeria.”

“They are killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria. It’s also bad in other countries, you know that.

“We are not going to allow that to happen,” Trump said.

The US president has designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern (CPC)”, citing alleged persecution and killings of Christians in parts of the country.

Trump also warned the Nigerian government to “move fast” or risk the suspension of all US aid and assistance, hinting that an American military response could be “fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs that attack our cherished Christians.”

When asked if he envisaged boots on the ground or air strikes in Nigeria, he responded:

“Yes, there could be.”

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu has dismissed Trump’s assertions, describing them as misrepresentations of Nigeria’s reality.

In a statement issued on November 1, Tinubu said Nigeria remains committed to protecting religious freedom for all citizens, regardless of faith.

“Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty,” the president said.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.”

He added that his administration has maintained open engagement with both Christian and Muslim leaders since 2023, with ongoing efforts to address security challenges across all regions.