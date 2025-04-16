Trump Blames Zelensky For Starting War After Massive Russian Attack

Share

Donald Trump has again blamed Volodymyr Zelensky for starting the war with Russia – a day after a major Russian attack killed 35 people and injured 117 others in the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

The US president said Ukraine’s leader shared the blame with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the “millions of people dead” in the conflict.

“You don’t start a war against someone 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles,” he said at the White House on Monday.

His comments followed Russia’s strike on Sumy on Sunday – the deadliest attack on civilians this year.

Moscow also hit the city’s outskirts on Monday night, reports the BBC. NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte went to Ukraine yesterday in a show of solidarity with Kyiv fol- lowing the missile strikes.

Joining Zelensky in Odesa, Rutte condemned the “terrible pattern” of attacks on civilians and said “Russia is the aggressor, Russia started this war, there’s no doubt”.

Trump on Monday had first described the Sumy attack as “terrible” but said he had been told Russia had “made a mistake”. He did not give further detail.

