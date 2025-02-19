Trump Blames Zelensky For Russia Invasion

Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has blamed Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky for Russia’s invasion.

This is coming after Zelensky criticized the US-Russia talks for excluding Kyiv, saying efforts to end the war must be fair and involve European countries.

The Ukrainian leader’s comments appeared to incense President Trump, who launched a series of verbal attacks on Zelensky.

Trump stated, “I’m very disappointed, I hear that they’re upset about not having a seat.

“Today I heard, ‘oh, well, we weren’t invited.’ Well, you’ve been there for three years… You should have never started it. You could have made a deal.”

Trump also suggested he could meet Russian President Vladimir Putin before the end of the month in Saudi Arabia as he overhauls Washington’s stance towards Moscow, a shift that has alarmed European leaders.

However, on Tuesday, Russia and the US had agreed to establish teams to negotiate a path to ending the war in Ukraine after talks that drew a strong rebuke from Kyiv, with Zelensky postponing his trip to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, France President Macron announced another meeting in Paris on Ukraine after the US-Russia talks, adding that Trump can restart a useful dialogue with Putin.

