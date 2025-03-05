Trump Blames Biden’s Administration For Egg Hike

Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the soaring prices of eggs in the country.

Recall that egg prices soared under President Biden as his administration directed millions of egg-laying birds to be culled last year amid a bird flu outbreak.

And the development has continued to make egg prices rise in Trump’s fledgling presidency.

Speaking on Tuesday while addressing the US Congress at the Joint Session, President Trump said we inherited, from the last administration, an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare

READ ALSO:

His remarks come as the egg price hike has been headline news in recent weeks.

Speaking on the development, Trump, who had pledged to voters that he would beat inflation on his return to office, made clear who he felt was responsible.

“As you know, we inherited, from the last administration, an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare,” Trump said.

“Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control and we are working hard to get it back down,” he added.

US inflation was slightly elevated at 3 percent in February, but it was way down from its peak of 9.1 percent in 2022

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

