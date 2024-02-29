Trump, Biden Win Michigan As ‘Uncommitted’ Votes Demanded Attention

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won the Michigan primaries on Tuesday, further solidifying the all-but-certain rematch between the two men — yet early results from the state were highlighting some of their biggest political vulnerabilities ahead of the November general election.

A vigorous “uncommitted” campaign organised by activists disillusioned with Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza was making headway. It had already far surpassed the 10,000- vote margin by which Trump won Michigan in 2016, a goal set by organisers of this year’s protest effort. As for Trump, he has now swept the first five states on the Republican primary calendar.

But there were early signs that Trump was continuing to struggle with some influential voter blocs who have favored former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in previous contests. Haley’s strongest performance Tuesday night came in areas with college towns like Ann Arbor, home to the University of Michigan, and suburbs around Detroit and Grand Rapids, reports The Associated Press.

For Biden, the notable percentage of “uncommitted” voters could signal weakness with parts of the Democratic base in a state he can hardly afford to lose in November.