Trump Begins First Full Day In Office With Deportations, Climate Rollbacks

On his first full day back in office yesterday, Donald Trump attended a multifaith prayer service at the National Cathedral in Washington DC.

After his inauguration on Monday, the new president signed a flurry of executive actions, including declaring a national emergency at the southern border, climate policy rollbacks and starting the process of a US withdrawal from the WHO.

Trump issued nearly 1,600 pardons in connection with the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, the BBC reported. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump fired four senior government officials appointed by his predecessor early yesterday and warned “over a thousand more” faced imminent dismissal in a first post on Truth Social since his inauguration.

“My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again,” Trump said on the platform.

He named four individuals — Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Centre for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council — as being immediately dismissed. “Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon,” the post said.

