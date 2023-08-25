Trump Becomes First Ex-US President To Receive Mug Shot

Former United States (US) President, Donald Trump turned himself into the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on more than a dozen counts charge.

A mugshot of Trump was released soon after he left jail on Thursday following his attempt to get Georgia’s 2020 election results overturned.

Trump has been charged with a crime four times this year. By having a mugshot, the Republican has now become history’s first former US President.

In the 2024 election, Trump is attempting a comeback for the White House.

When facing earlier charges, Trump has avoided the formalities of being processed as a criminal defendant. Georgia, on the other hand, decided to follow the law by collecting his booking photo and fingerprints.

A combination picture shows police booking mugshots of former U.S. President Donald Trump and 11 of the 18 people indicted with him, including Ray Smith, a lawyer who previously represented Trump in Georgia, Rudy Giuliani, who served as Trump’s personal lawyer, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, former Georgia Republican Party leader Cathy Latham, Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro, former Georgia Republican Party leader David Shafer, Republican poll watcher Scott Hall, Trump’s former lawyer John Eastman, Harrison Floyd and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Fulton County Jail

In the photograph, a 77-year-old Donald Trump is shown glaring menacingly at the camera while clenching his jaw.

Soon later, the former president posted the image on Truth Social, his personal social media network, as well as X, the website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“Electoral meddling. Never give up, he wrote in the photo’s description.

Trump’s message was his first in more than two years after his account was blocked as a result of his followers’ attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Soon after he bought it to X, Elon Musk later reinstated his account.

Musk claimed that his dedication to “free speech” led him to restore Trump. Trump later referred to his legal troubles as a witch hunt.

Charges against the former president include keeping national security information, and nuclear secrets, interfering with justice, corporate fraud, and paying an adult actress $130,000 in hush money in an effort to get her to keep quiet.