Trump Bars S’Africa From 2026 G20 Summit

President of the United States, Donald Trump has said that the United States did not attend the G20 Summit in South Africa because, according to him, the South African government has failed to address what he described as serious human rights concerns involving Afrikaner communities and descendants of European settlers.

Trump in a statement on Thursday alleged that white farmers in the country face violent attacks and land seizures, accusations that have long been disputed by South African officials and independent researchers.

He accused the South African government of permitting what he called “horrific human rights abuses” and went on to criticize major U.S. media outlets, claiming they have ignored what he described as a “genocide.”

His remarks echoed previous comments he has made about farm attacks in South Africa, issues that remain politically charged both domestically and internationally.

Trump also said that South Africa declined to transfer the G20 presidency to a senior U.S. Embassy representative during the closing ceremony, a move he described as disrespectful.

Citing this incident, he announced that South Africa would not be invited to the 2026 G20 Summit, which he says will be hosted in Miami, Florida.

He further stated that all U.S. payments and subsidies to South Africa would be halted “effective immediately.”