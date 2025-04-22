Trump Backs Defence Secretary After Reports Of Second Signal Chat Leak

Share

President Donald Trump “stands strongly behind Pete Hegseth”, the White House said, after reports that military attack details were shared in a group chat that included the US defence secretary’s wife, brother, and personal lawyer.

The controversy comes a month after a journalist was added to a Signal group chat in which US cabinet officials, including Hegseth, discussed plans to attack Houthi rebels in Yemen.

In the second Signal chat, Hegseth shared information about air strikes against Yemen, the BBC’s US news partner CBS confirmed, citing sources familiar with the messages.

While not denying the reports, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president still backs Hegseth.

Share