Trump-Backed Fuller, Democrat Harris Move To Georgia Runoff To Succeed Greene

Democrat Shawn Harris and Republican Clay Fuller advanced to a runoff for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s former US House seat in Georgia after no candidate won a majority in Tuesday’s special election.

President Donald Trump in February endorsed Fuller, a district attorney who prosecutes crimes in four counties, to succeed Greene in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Greene, once among Trump’s most ardent supporters, resigned in January after a falling out with the president, reports The Associated Press. Trump’s endorsement didn’t boost Fuller to a majority of the vote in a 14-candidate field that included nine Republicans, three Democrats, a Libertarian and an independent.

But Fuller said he was confident he could bring Republicans together to beat Harris on April 7. “I think the Republican Party is going to unite around us because they know that the Democrat is too dangerous,” he said Tuesday night. “We can’t have a Democrat representing Georgia 14. That would be a tragedy for our community, a tragedy for Georgia 14 and a tragedy for the MAGA movement.”