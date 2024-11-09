Trump: Avoid Using State Instrument To Intimidate Opponent, Babalola Tells Politicians

Share

Nigerian elected political leaders should avoid using state instruments to oppress or intimidate their political opponents, a former governorship aspirant in Kwara State, Pastor Sunday Babalola has said.

According to him, this is one of the lessons to learn from the just concluded presidential electioneering process in the United States (US).

He said that the emergence of Donald Trump as the 47th President-elect of the US regardless of his judicial travails, which many believe, were orchestrated by the administration of President Joe Biden to top his re-election, is a lesson to all politicians globally.

He said that political intimidation has a way of being counter-productive to the oppressor and invariably assists the oppress garner public sympathy and eventually win the election.

Babalola, also in a statement on Saturday to congratulate Trump, noted that God’s hands are on Trump as he even survived assassination attempts.

He therefore advised the US President-Elect to bring about a positive change globally.

He also appealed to the President-elect to ensure that his second term will affect Nigeria and the entire globe positively.

He commended Trump on his position on issues of LGBTQ which is an acronym that stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer or questioning.

He advised him to ensure that normal family order adult males and females are husbands and wives in family relationships is restored globally.

Babalola also advised him to make the global economy to boom again and stop wars in the Middle East including those of Russian-Ukraine war, and that of Israel and his neighbours as well as their allies.

Babalola said: “I congratulate US 47th President-elect Donald Trump. It is a well-deserved victory. The man went through a lot. He went through assassination attempts.

“They tried to use everything to stop him. But he was determined and he kept his focus, not allowing all that they did to discourage him.

“He got the victory, the American people have given him the mandate and my hope and prayers is that he will keep his promises to the people by performing.

“We should copy what has happened in the US where in spite of all the attacks, the man kept pushing.

“We should not copy the government of the day in the US that kept attacking Trump. It was not fair at all.

Trump’s policies should affect our country very positively because the US economy is always the anchor of almost every economy in the world. As for us, two things I want Nigerians to do: first, politicians should copy his method of campaigning.

“He really campaigned and he never gave up. Even as an old man, he was going from place to place.

“The last time we saw that kind of campaign was during the time of Awolowo and Azikiwe. After that we did not see any such campaigns in Nigeria again.

“Some of the campaign gatherings are actually rented crowds. I am in politics. Politicians pay and make people come to campaigns. That of the US is different. They say we are going to campaign here and people there come out without any inducements.

“They just come to listen to what the politicians want to tell them that they will offer to them. That talks about the followership of our country too. The followership should forget collecting money from politicians to come to campaigns or to vote.

“They need to sacrifice something to be able to determine the people they want to employ to lead the country because any politician is under the employment of the electorate. The contests or mindsets of politicians in this country is either to get.

