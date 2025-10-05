Trump Authorizes Deployment Of 300 National Guard Troops To Chicago

President Donald Trump has authorized the deployment of 300 National Guard troops to Chicago to address what he said is out-of-control crime.

The move came hours after immigration authorities said they faced off with protesters in the Democrat

run city and shot an armed woman when she and others rammed their cars into law enforcement vehicles.

State and local leaders have for weeks criticized Trump’s deployment plans and called it an abuse of power. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Trump was “attempting to manufacture a crisis”.

The announcement came as a federal judge in Portland, Oregon – another liberal city – temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying 200 troops there, reports the BBC.